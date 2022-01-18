Swypa goes big in Soweto

After thriving in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, Swypa Deliveries is now delivering food, liquor, groceries, parcels and medicine in the country’s biggest township, Soweto.

The innovative township delivery service provider, which helps township-based businesses to easily reach a bigger market, has expanded its services to Soweto while also working on plans to hit Katlehong, Thokoza and Vosloorus on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Founder and CEO Boitumelo Monageng said expanding into Soweto started with 30 stores two months ago but now they have almost doubled the number with 58 stores already on board.

“The 58 stores are mostly restaurants, from local informal guys to national franchises... we got locals from Soweto who we trained, including in scooter driving,” Monageng said.

He said they started with 15 bikes in Soweto and were already seeing traction as they have now employed 22 people.

“Everyone we’ve employed in Soweto is from Soweto and for every area we will expand to we will train and source local guys,” Monageng said.

Monageng said from next week they will use an application that will allow both orders and payments to be made on its platform.

Swypa is now rendering its services using a call centre, WhatsAppp and Facebook.

Last year, Sowetan reported how about 50 township businesses in Tembisa, including kota makers, were using Swypa delivery services to reach customers across the township.

Founded in 2019, Swypa has grown in leaps and bounds as it now employs more than 40 people in the two townships it operates in.