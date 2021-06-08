Delicious dishes to warm you up this winter

We are well and truly in the cold season; the past few days have shown us that we should be getting out our crock pots and looking for those one pot or slow cooked dishes.



I find that winter is the season where the flavours in food are enhanced, it seems like the cold sharpens our senses; think about it, hunger appears to have an extra dimension when it’s colder. And of course there’s a perfectly good scientific explanation for all of this, but we’ll take my romantic thoughts on it for now. If you’re finding yourself ravenous this winter and looking for something quick and yummy, we have some recipes for you to try at home...