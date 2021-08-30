Learn to listen to your gut

Our bodies are continually communicating to us through sounds and signs. These awkward and often unwelcomed body signals mean that our bodies are healthy and well.

Our bodies have unique patterns and signals, and understanding our bowel movements is a code that we ought to unlock. According to the South African Pharmacist’s Assistant journal, less than 10% of South Africans are likely to have any gastrointestinal tract conditions which include irritable bowel syndrome and constipation. A healthy gut is responsible for the regulation of our feel good hormones and our immune system and it is important that we take good care of it. Going to the toilet several times a day is a sign of a good and healthy gut.

Scientifically named rheum, it is the thin mucus that forms around the nose, eyes and mouth after a good night's sleep. Our eyes are constantly producing this mucus, which is its natural way to clean itself and clear away dirt and other harmful chemicals. Our eyes are continuously producing the mucus, however, when we blink our eyes throughout the day the mucus does not have time to settle. If there is any discolouration (yellowish-greenish colour) seek medical attention as it could be a sign of a bacterial infection.

Passing gas or farting is the body’s way of releasing gas that is trapped in the intestines from eating and chewing. According to the National Health Service the average person farts five to 15 times a day, so it’s an inevitable part of life. However, excess gas could point to a health problem that may be associated with digestive health issues, so it’s important to know your body’s rhythm. Remedies should you want to cut down on the smelliness and the frequency of your farts include beginning by eating smaller meals and exercising regularly, which will help with digestion.

When we enter into deep sleep our bodies are in REM sleep, which is short for rapid eye movement. During this phase of sleep our eyes move rapidly and involuntarily because of the brain activity that takes place in the visual cortex. Even though our bodies are still, our eyes flickering suggest that we are entering into a dream state. Flickering eyes are a sign of healthy sleep. According to sleep expert Chris Brantner we won’t know when our eyes are moving nor will we feel it. If our bodies do not enter into REM sleep we may feel tired in the morning.