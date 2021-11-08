Food entrepreneurs adapting to overcome challenges

How do you keep a business going when the challenges seem insurmountable? The answer is: you adapt. Three food entrepreneurs found success after tweaking their business models to adapt to changes and challenges.

Motheo Eateries and Tropifusion founder Kgomotso Kgowe’s childhood is filled with memories of helping her grandmother in the kitchen by beating eggs and chopping vegetables.

Even though she initially viewed these tasks as a punishment, she grew to love them. In 2010, she left her corporate job to follow her passion and open bakery.

Kgomotso admits that when she left her job to open a bakery, she didn’t see herself as an entrepreneur but as someone who was simply following her heart.

She soon learnt that entrepreneurship comes with challenges and one of her biggest challenge was that she was unable to buy flour in bulk.

Her short-term solution was to start sourcing bread instead of baking her own and by 2015 she owned four bakery branches in Kagiso. It was wonderful – but also unsustainable solution.

Kgomotso blames the business’s ultimate implosion on the lack of a strategic growth plan. The failure of her business left her with many lessons and in 2017, she decided she was ready to start again.

“I realized that I had to reinvent myself so that I could leave a legacy for my children,” she said.

By taking an honest look at her strengths and weaknesses, she concluded that baking was off the table, because she deemed it too high risk. Her new plan was to sell popular food in townships like vetkoek, kotas and fresh chips.

She used start-up capital raised from family and friends to open a food business. Business was booming and she went from making 100 vetkoeks a day to making up to 500 vetkoeks a day.

In 2018, she won first place in the food and beverage category of the Township Entrepreneur Awards, hosted by the Department of Economic Development.

The following year she took part in a global exposure trip organised by Investec. She returned motivated from getting exposed to the international food and beverage scene.

After her trip, she had the confidence to expand her business. She introduced a range of fruit juices, then entered the water purification space by providing water and ice in bulk.

She continued to be innovative by introducing a new menu with hamburgers and improved the presentation of her meals.