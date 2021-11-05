Teachable spirit helps Nay Maps pull off juggling act
Actor appearing in three TV shows and a film at same time
Nkosinathi Maphalala, who is famously known as Nay Maps, is a rare breed in the acting industry, appearing in three TV shows and a film at the same time.
The 32-year-old appears in recurring supporting and bigger roles that have a huge influence on the storylines...
