Culinary pair bring exotic tastes back to township

Partners put US experience to good use

Thirty-year-old chef Sibusiso Mbonani, from Enkangala, has a passion for Spanish cuisine. His business partner, Tumelo Moloi, is a fiend for Japanese cuisine. The two run Nüpalate — a catering and culinary events business that has worked with government, corporate and individual clients. The business is based in Katlehong on the East Rand and was started in June 2019.



“We decided to combine our knowledges and experience to create something that hasn’t been seen before in the country, something that is absolutely delicious, something worth the money,” says Mbonani...