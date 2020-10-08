Good Life

Enjoy the height of fine dining at Jozi's Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar

Renowned restaurateur Desmond Mabuza has brought his Signature touch to the Radisson Hotel in Kempton Park

By Steve Steinfeld - 08 October 2020 - 09:46
The interiors of Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar have been designed to be bold, modern, sexy, and luxurious.
Image: Rikki Hibbert/Wanted

It’s all about quintessential Joburg style and glamour at Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar, which opened recently on the top floor of the city's newest Radisson Hotel.

Located in a private estate in Bredell, Kempton Park, the space is the latest project by renowned restaurateur Desmond Mabuza and epitomises the same luxury and opulence with which his Morningside institution, Signature, has become synonymous.

Situated, as the name suggests, on the seventh floor of the property, the restaurant offers magnificent views of the city, day and night. Designed to be bold, modern, sexy, and luxurious, it combines contemporary design with a truly local flair. Mabuza hopes it'll offer diners an elegant refuge from the bustle of the city.

Mabuza hopes Level Seven will offer diners an elegant refuge from the bustle of the city

The cuisine is described as “modern international” and the menu is extensive, featuring beetroot-stained salmon, baby lobster, coffee-rubbed fillet and more. You can look forward to the same generous portions, big flavours and interesting twists that have made Signature such a hot spot.

The wine list - a passion of Mabuza’s - is sure to impress too. The restaurant cellar features an impressive and diverse selection of both local and international wines.

However, if cocktails are more your thing, fear not, because Level Seven boasts not one, but two bar areas. Sit back and enjoy your favourite sip in the bar lounge or head to the Sky Bar to take in the dazzling views of Joburg.

Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar's outside deck area.
Image: Rikki Hibbert

The establishment offers the option of private dining rooms - fantastic for meetings, business lunches and events - and the outside deck area features the most glamorous of poolside cabanas, perfect for the upcoming summer days. 

Its proximity to OR Tambo International Airport makes Level Seven an oasis of fine food, wine and design for the stylish traveller seeking a taste of luxury before or after a flight. 

Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar is located on the top floor of the Radisson Hotel, corner 3rd and 6th Avenue, Bredell, Kempton Park. Call 010 541 1300 or e-mail reception@levelsevenrestaurant.co.za

• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit Wantedonline.co.za for all the latest in luxury lifestyle news.

