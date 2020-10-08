Enjoy the height of fine dining at Jozi's Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar

It’s all about quintessential Joburg style and glamour at Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar, which opened recently on the top floor of the city's newest Radisson Hotel.

Located in a private estate in Bredell, Kempton Park, the space is the latest project by renowned restaurateur Desmond Mabuza and epitomises the same luxury and opulence with which his Morningside institution, Signature, has become synonymous.

Situated, as the name suggests, on the seventh floor of the property, the restaurant offers magnificent views of the city, day and night. Designed to be bold, modern, sexy, and luxurious, it combines contemporary design with a truly local flair. Mabuza hopes it'll offer diners an elegant refuge from the bustle of the city.