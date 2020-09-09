The Blue Train is back on track

The leisure travel industry is raring to go. For travellers who love the old world charm of travelling by rail, they’ll be happy to know that luxury charter The Blue Train has resumed operations.

Disease can spread quickly inside the close quarters of transport such as trains and ships, this explains why many commuters are hesitant about going back to this form of travel during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To put passengers at ease, trains and airlines have had to put certain safety measures in place.

SowetanLIVE spoke with Safety Officer Lethabo Vilakazi on their preparations to get the train running.

“We have allocated a specific coach for quarantine so that should we experience any challenges en route then we know that we have a medical practitioner on board The Blue Train that will assist in taking care of that particular guest. So yes, we do have an isolation space in the train,” Vilakazi says.