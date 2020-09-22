SA artist collaborates with Hennessy

Another achievement we can be proud of in the entertainment space is that street-turned-studio artist Faith XLVII was announced as the artist that was chosen to collaborate with Maison Hennessy for their 10th annual Hennessy Very Special Limited Edition. She is the first South African artist to be part of the series. Sowetan caught up with Faith and she spoke a bit about herself and her work.

As a self-taught artist, what challenges did you come across in your journey?

All of my learning has been self-initiated and I’ve allowed myself a great amount of freedom in moving into various mediums and exploring techniques from scratch. This DIY attitude has served me well. There are times when a more formal approach to academics is required and that is something that I’ve also taken on as I’ve evolved in my career. It does certainly come with its own set of challenges.

Which artwork in your genre (from another artist) has served as inspiration/ do you admire and why so?

Recently I’ve been In love the work of Cinga Sampson. He captures a sense of deep energy and messaging that speaks on a very symbolic level. When an artist can communicate directly to a mystical experience or cut down the use of language with a burning spear of metaphor. This is what I appreciate the most.

What has been the greatest lesson you have realised through your work?

To retain some humility and to never stop learning. To see this process as a journey and not a destination. To maintain a sense of awe and appreciation. These are some things I learn through the trials and tribulations of being an independent artist.

What can admirers of your work look forward to next?

CHANT is large Solo Exhibition that will take place at Everard Read Gallery in Cape Town in May 2021.

CHANT asks ‘ how does one stand centered in the face of the ceaseless onslaught of social and economic upheaval’.

We are living in a repetitive momentum of history, caught within power structures and imbalances that reinvent themselves through every generation.

The ability to deal with an Insistent series of personal events, and disruptive external situations, and to find ways to heal the trauma that harbors within us. This can be seen as a collective reeling from the long standing psychological impact of oppressive regimes and abusive power structures.

From generation to generation we pass a form of monophonic rhythm, gathering momentum as we scramble to gather ourselves in dignity.

We set our eyes on these aspects of realism. We heighten our creative power. We chant for understanding.