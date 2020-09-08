Clients inspire make-up artist to venture into skincare

After a decade of owning a beauty business which morphed into an academy, professional make-up artist Masego Kunupi has now expanded into skincare.



Kunupi started off on the West Rand as a mobile hairstylist, but in less than a year the business failed. Unperturbed, she opened a physical hair salon in her hometown of Kagiso, but that also didn’t last a year. The lessons she learnt during that time spurred her on to where she is now. ..