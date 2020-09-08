Clients inspire make-up artist to venture into skincare
After a decade of owning a beauty business which morphed into an academy, professional make-up artist Masego Kunupi has now expanded into skincare.
Kunupi started off on the West Rand as a mobile hairstylist, but in less than a year the business failed. Unperturbed, she opened a physical hair salon in her hometown of Kagiso, but that also didn’t last a year. The lessons she learnt during that time spurred her on to where she is now. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.