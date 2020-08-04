Tips to help you cope with working from home

By now even the homiest of homebodies have started feeling the effects of being indoors for this long. The national lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, currently on level three, is in the beginning of its fifth month.

The lockdown has also started to impact people's mental wellbeing and the way they deal with death and grief.

"The restrictions brought about due to Covid-19 are likely to increase the incidence of prolonged grief disorder, or what psychologists commonly refer to as complicated grief.

"This is because many of the processes that aid our healing are not possible," said Durban psychologist Rakhi Beekrum.

Beekrum went on to say that restrictions on visiting loved ones in hospital meant family members could not say their goodbyes thus causing them to struggle with closure.

Beekrum also said rituals played a significant role in healing and Covid-19 restrictions further affected the grieving and healing process.