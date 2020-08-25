Explore the beauty of nature during lockdown level 2

It is evident that South Africans are ecstatic about the more relaxed regulations of lockdown level 2. The passport gang and the chasing summer Instagram captions are quarter to loading. For now, avid travellers have swapped terminal A for B and our tourism industry is breathing a sigh of relief.



It’s time to really put into practice that age-old saying local is lekker. “I’m optimistic, I’m happy that people get to travel again, we’re in business again ... I think people should travel, I think people need those experiences just to unwind,” says Afrika Mdolomba, the owner of Travel with Afrika, an adventure touring company catering for Southern Africa...