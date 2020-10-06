Pandemic experience sparked idea to diversify

Top DJs club together for a stylish pop-up venue

The loud clattering of a generator was our welcome to the launch of the pop-up venue envisioned by DJs Euphonik, Black Coffee and Major League. It was great foresight by the event organisers as later on in the night, the generator was put to work.



The DJs learnt some hard lessons due to the coronavirus pandemic and they are putting into practice all they’ve learnt; namely to diversify their income and capitalise on their brands in unique ways. ..