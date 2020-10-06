Pandemic experience sparked idea to diversify
Top DJs club together for a stylish pop-up venue
The loud clattering of a generator was our welcome to the launch of the pop-up venue envisioned by DJs Euphonik, Black Coffee and Major League. It was great foresight by the event organisers as later on in the night, the generator was put to work.
The DJs learnt some hard lessons due to the coronavirus pandemic and they are putting into practice all they’ve learnt; namely to diversify their income and capitalise on their brands in unique ways. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.