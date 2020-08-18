It's time to pop open the bottle once more
Absence makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Lovers of vino will surely attest to this. After the government banned sales of alcohol in the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, wine lovers were woefully regretting not having stocked up. Though there were reports of teacups filled with liquid that was neither hot nor required milk, a lot have been abstaining from Wine Wednesdays.
Thank goodness, the ban has been lifted once again. On a sobering note, the lift on the ban of the sale of alcohol and cigarettes does not mean that the pandemic is over. Consumers are still urged to be careful, social distance and continue to wear their masks, wash their hands and sanitise regularly...
