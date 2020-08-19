Women can change the world by reclaiming and knowing their place.

The phrase "know your place " is one many people have heard in their lives. It is a phrase that has been used to cut down others and to take away agency from them. For a black woman, the phrase can be triggering.

Sowetan’s newest campaign is about knowing one's place, and that is wherever you want it to be. This is a sentiment that was echoed by Lusanda Raphulu, a partner at law firm Bowmans in Sandton, Johannesburg.

“I think for me, one of the things I really believe in is making the world better because I was in it. How did I make it better because I was in it and I try to take that everywhere, whether it is at work or it's at home, or in myself as a mother," she said.

"To say, how did I make it better because I was there, how did I add? … and I think for me that is my place, because my place is the world. My place is not some small little corner there for a black girl. My place is the world.”

Raphulu was in conversation with Sowetan’s editor Nwabisa Makunga as part of a panel of women speaking on how they changed the narrative in their lives. The talk was hosted by the Sowetan Women's Club to give meaning to the publication's #KnowYourPlace campaign.