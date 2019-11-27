Sport is for entertainment, not unity

Barely a month after the national rugby team won the world cup, the cracks of disunity spoke louder than the wishes for black and white unity.

The election of Andre de Ruyter as Eskom CEO, was not welcomed as great news by a country under a euphoria of unity supposedly brought about by the Springboks.

This is hardly surprising, as even the leaders and media were secretly aware that a racial divide of centuries cannot be erased by a few hugs and kisses between whites and blacks resulting from a sports game of few minutes.

Sport entertainment is nothing, but a game or artificial competition. It cannot and should never be a social tool to bring unity between people.

It is not that hard to comprehend this, let us just take a leaf out of soccer and athletics.

Sport can help bring people together, but integration will become possible when reality is dealt with holistically.

Kgotso KD Moleko,Mangaung