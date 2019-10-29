Young author preaches forgiveness

Writing her first book at the age of 11 has helped Olwami Shangase, 12, heal the pain of discovering that her biological father had rejected her before she was born.

Olwami said her book, titled Rejected Treasure, aims to teach everyone, especially children, about the power of forgiving and loving.

The young author from Illovo in KwaZulu-Natal said: "I am hoping that this book will encourage other young children to love and forgive.

"I forgave my biological father even though he never came to me and asked for forgiveness.

"I also want other parents to know that it is okay to raise children that are not biologically theirs, and children must also know that it is okay to be raised by step-parents," she said.

"My book is carrying a message of love and forgiveness," Olwami said.

"Forgiveness is very important to me and I use the book to tell other people about the power it has."