Jada Pinkett Smith turns 48! Five reasons why we love her
It’s hard to believe that Jada Pinkett Smith is 48 years old; she still looks like the bright-eyed girl who burst onto the scene in Jason’s Lyric all those years ago.
The award-winning actress, entrepreneur and author has had staying power in the cut-throat entertainment industry and she continues to reinvent herself.
To celebrate Jada’s 48th trip around the sun, we’ve rounded up five reasons why she’s one of our favourite members of the 45+ club.
1. Like fine wine, she gets better with time
This one is a no-brainer because anyone that’s followed her career from its inception to date can proudly attest to it. Jada has been serving looks since forever, if you need receipts, check out her #DMXChallenge.
I wanna play tooooo😜 #DMXchallenge pic.twitter.com/yxGudmujXY— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) August 28, 2019
2. She keeps it real
Jada doesn’t shy away from having open and honest conversations. On The Red Table Talk, the star often shares the tales of her troubled past, from selling drugs when she was young to battling with a sex addiction. She spills all the beans and encourages us to face our demons head-on.
3. She has a big heart
With over two decades in the entertainment industry, Jada boasts a wealth of knowledge and experience that she freely shares with the next generation of stars. Through programs like the AFI Conservatory Directing Workshop for Women, Jada empowers women and girls with education, mentoring and key resources from women working professionally in screen directing.
4. Super cool mom
Just looking at how confident Jaden and Willow are is testament to the great support structure they have from their parents. Jada seems like a wonderful mother who encourages her kids to be themselves, plus she seemingly loves Trey, Will’s son from his previous marriage like her own!
5. She and Will are #RelationshipGoals
With over 20 years in marriage, Will and Jada still gush over each other like they just met! We love how honest, pure and beautiful their relationship seems.