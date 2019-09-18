Jada Pinkett Smith turns 48! Five reasons why we love her

It’s hard to believe that Jada Pinkett Smith is 48 years old; she still looks like the bright-eyed girl who burst onto the scene in Jason’s Lyric all those years ago.

The award-winning actress, entrepreneur and author has had staying power in the cut-throat entertainment industry and she continues to reinvent herself.

To celebrate Jada’s 48th trip around the sun, we’ve rounded up five reasons why she’s one of our favourite members of the 45+ club.