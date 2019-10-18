Celebrating her blackness - how Rosie Motene found her roots again

For many black people the process of acquiring the perfect sleek hair comes in many burdensome forms.

From scalp-burning relaxers, head- smacking braids or even worrisome weaves, the journey still seems so deeply steeped in acquiring the kind of hair that passes the pencil test long after its extinction.

From Zulaikha Patel at Pretoria Girls High to the young students at Malibu High School in the Western Cape, of late young women have started rising up against the discriminatory regulations surrounding the politics of hair.

This particular journey resonates with author and businesswoman Rosie Motene, who has detailed her journey through her autobiography Reclaiming the Soil.

In the book, Motene even got to reclaim her hair, especially as a young woman who had spent decades conforming to white culture.

“Hair has definitely defined us from an early age. At school we were allowed to plait our hair but we weren’t allowed to have funky hairstyles or Afros,” Motene recalls, noting the emotional weight the Pretoria Girls High protest had on her.