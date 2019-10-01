Hombakazi reaping a bumper harvest

Hombakazi Nqandeka made sure that nothing stood in her way as she chased her dream of becoming an entrepreneur and a published author.

The 30-year-old from Mqhele village, near Elliotdale in the Eastern Cape, said her dream to be a farmer and agriculturalist was inspired by helping her mother, Lindiwe grow crops in their backyard when she was young.

"I grew up in a farming home and that was our way out of poverty. I now live to impart the same culture in my community," said Nqandeka.

Nqandeka said she now employs five permanent workers and other part-time employees, especially during the maize season in Mqhele.

"I assist communities with soil analysis before planting, grooming and preparation. This works best for healthy vegetables," she said.

She said she educated women and children on scientific cultivation, nurturing and garden maintenance.

"We plant carrots, potatoes, cabbage, spinach, green peppers, pumpkin and maize," she said.

Nqandeka said she felt fulfilled by being able to teach her community how to grow their own food and start lucrative businesses that put food on the table.