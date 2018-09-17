It's crucial to look for the warning signs

The problem of violence in schools has again been thrust into the spotlight after a pupil stabbed a teacher dead last week.

In the same week, another Gauteng pupil was arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on his teacher in Eldorado Park.

Another pupil was caught on video brandishing a pair of scissors at a patroller at the Noordgesig Secondary.

Sowetan spoke to educational psychologist Zaakirah Mohamed on what needs to be done to curb the behaviour of violence in schools.

Mohamed said children's behaviour is two-fold according to the social learning theory, which states that a child's behavior is learnt either through observation or imitating others.

She said this meant that what children see is what they learn, directly (what they learn at home) or indirectly (things they pick up through various forms of media).

Another factor could be what they see on TV and other media platforms, and they believe that this behaviour is normal and they believe it's appropriate due to prolonged exposure to it, she added.