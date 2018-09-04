Rouge to star in massive show to highlight women's role in hip-hop

To the casual observer, it may seem like the only contribution to hip-hop women have made is to be video vixens.

Indeed, this contribution has been blown up so much that it eclipses all the wonderful stories of pioneering female hip-hop stars.

Despite the seeming lack of recognition, women in the industry have persevered.

To add to the history of women in hip- hop alcohol brand, Castle Lite is presenting an all-female hip- hop concert, a first for the African continent this weekend.

The concert dubbed Hip-Hop HerStory has been trending on social media for weeks. The brand has also been busy with various activations with women in the South African industry have been sharing their impressions and stories.

The concert will boast performances from female rap artists such as Young MA from the US, local rapper Rouge and Nomuzi Mabena (Moozlie) will be sharing the stage at Gallager Estate. The international collaborations don't end there; the show will be hosted by Luthando ‘LootLove’ Shosha and Lee Kasumba of Uganda.