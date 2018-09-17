Let your perfume do the talking as you do the walking.

Scent is transportive, you could be walking down the street and a subtle waft of perfume clinging to a pair of wrists or following in a cloud behind someone can take you to a seaside, an orchard or your childhood.

Perfume is a heady signature that announces your arrival and lingers long after you depart. It has been used to seduce and to create a stir.

I discovered the power of perfume when I was a teen, by a fluke. My mother’s employer had gifted her a bottle of Yves Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche. She didn’t care for it and gave it over to me. The moment I spritzed it into the air and walked into it, I felt elegant, chic and powerful.

It is no wonder the fragrance industry is worth over $60-billion (R912-billion) currently, who wouldn’t want to feel all those things at the spritz of a fragrance?

However, it can be quite intimidating choosing a fragrance. But with a bit of knowledge, the task can be a fun-filled experience.

Firstly, most fragrances can be categorised into four main groups, floral, fruity, woody and oriental. These four categories house an infinite number of combinations.

Then you can let your nose do the walking so to speak, because choosing a signature fragrance is really about preference and your personality. It also helps to ask for assistance within the store.

Sowetan caught up with Gift Kubeka, store manager at Skins Cosmetics in Sandton, which is a highly acclaimed one-stop shop for beauty and household cosmetics, to pick her brain about what scents are in this spring and how to infuse some freshness with fragrance into your house to wow and invigorate your visitors.