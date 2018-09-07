From soapies to Soufflés for Lucia Mthiyane

Swapping soapie sets for Soufflés, actress and singer Lucia Mthiyane has cemented her move.

The self-taught culinary queen heeded the words of friends and started giving cooking classes, even though she didn't see herself as a chef yet.

"I've always cooked. I've always been known that I'm quite good in the kitchen. But I'd never looked at it like a career path that I could take in the future," she says.

Mthiyane has featured as a judge on two cooking reality TV shows, Top Chef South Africa in 2016 and KFC Taste Kitchen in 2017.

She might not have chosen it but the culinary life chose her, it seems.

The foodie who previously ruled the small screen as the memorable Rachel Phakati on popular soapie Rhythm City, has been named as a Nola ambassador for their #CreateAStir campaign.

She is representing the condiments brand at the Street Food Festival that is taking place until September 9 and making it the essential ingredient used in dishes. The campaign has seen chefs visiting radio stations to showcase their culinary magic.

"I'm very happy with the ambassadorship. It's a product that I'm used to, that I'm familiar with, that has always been in my cupboard anyway. So it was a natural relationship that fell into place perfectly," she says.

Mthiyane says her butter chicken and pork belly dishes that have to be prepared 24 hours earlier are a crowd pleaser.