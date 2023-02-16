Curtain falls on Mbali Kubeka in Scandal!

The actress, casting director and producer, who became a household name when she was awarded a South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) gong for her role in the 2008 production A Place Called Home, has earned her place on TV screens locally and abroad. She also featured in the 2011 drama film Otelo Burning that earned her two nominations for best actress at the Saftas and Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (best actress in a feature film).

She also acted in Single Guyz, Nothing for Mahala and Mzali Wami while working as a casting director in The Chemo Club, Farewell Ella Bella, MTV Shuga, AboMama, Umlilo and the multi-award winning soap opera Rhythm City.

As she leaves Scandal!, the multi-talented thespian will continue her journey as casting director in the new season of Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Umkhokha while also acting in another production that is yet to be announced.

Head writer and creative producer at Scandal!, Grace Mahlaba, said: “Nolwazi carried the weight of Mbali’s schemes with such conviction, dedication and brought layers to the character that were an absolute delight to watch on screen. The Scandal! team is sad to see the end of Mbali Kubeka and we appreciate the time she spent with us.”