Curtain falls on Mbali Kubeka in Scandal!

Manipulative actor bows out of e.tv soapie

16 February 2023 - 07:12
Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni is ready for other roles to challenge her.
Nolwazi Shange-Ngubeni is ready for other roles to challenge her.
Image: Instagram/ Nolwazi Ngubeni

After several months of playing the ambitiously manipulative Mbali Kubeka, actress Nolwazi Shange Ngubeni is leaving e.tv’s award-winning soapie Scandal!

Yesterday, marked the actress’s last casting call, a journey the 39-year-old says has been one of the “greatest joys”.

“Being on Scandal! has been one of the greatest joys of my career. I truly appreciate the immense support the producers, cast and crew have shown me. I walk away with fond memories as I prepare to take on the next phase of my journey. Thank you to all the viewers for watching and consistently supporting my work. Onwards and upwards,” she said.

The actress, casting director and producer, who became a household name when she was awarded a South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) gong for her role in the 2008 production A Place Called Home, has earned her place on TV screens locally and abroad. She also featured in the 2011 drama film Otelo Burning that earned her two nominations for best actress at the Saftas and Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (best actress in a feature film).

She also acted in Single GuyzNothing for Mahala and Mzali Wami while working as a  casting director in The Chemo ClubFarewell Ella BellaMTV ShugaAboMamaUmlilo and the multi-award winning soap opera Rhythm City.

As she leaves Scandal!, the multi-talented thespian will continue her journey as casting director in the new season of Mzansi Magic’s telenovela Umkhokha while also acting in another production that is yet to be announced.

Head writer and creative producer at Scandal!, Grace Mahlaba, said: “Nolwazi carried the weight of Mbali’s schemes with such conviction, dedication and brought layers to the character that were an absolute delight to watch on screen. The Scandal! team is sad to see the end of Mbali Kubeka and we appreciate the time she spent with us.”

