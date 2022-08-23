Scandal! goes ahead with Busi Lurayi's character due to debut next week

More details have emerged about late actor Busi Lurayi’s final role on Scandal!, which has been recast with her friend Thuli Thabethe.
Lurayi will make her debut on the e.tv soapie on September 2 playing Me’shell, a friend of Layla McKenzie (Natasha Sutherland).
The character is described as a housewife to a wealthy businessman. Me’shell will get hot and heavy with personal trainer CJ (Thulani Hlatshwayo), but their romance takes a nasty turn when they are caught by her bodyguard in a compromising position.
The show confirmed that when Lurayi died at age 36 on July 10, she had not finished with the storyline.
“At Scandal! we were shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Busisiwe Lurayi. Busi was midstream in the portrayal of Me’shell the cougar housewife who pays her fitness trainer CJ, for additional training on the side,” said Sanele Zulu, Scandal! series producer.
“She embraced the role, was doing an amazing job, and was extremely professional to work with. Her untimely passing left the story incomplete and we were keen to present her final work to audiences of Scandal! We are grateful to the Lurayi family for supporting our request."
Thabethe, renowned for her recent roles in Isibaya and Lingashoni, will take over the role in late September. This is not the first time Thabethe took over the reins from Lurayi. In 2006, when Lurayi departed local comedy series City Ses’la as Phumzile, Thabethe took over.
“It is also an honour to be an understudy to such a prolific, talented artist. Busi became the character, I always said, the rest of us would put in work and act but she would become the character,” Thabethe said.
“Stepping into the character of Me’shell who had been played by Busi, I know that I would have big shoes to fill. I am thankful for the opportunity from Scandal! and e.tv for entrusting in my ability to continue with the work she started. I am honoured and blessed.”
Zulu added: “We reached out to her close friend Thuli Thabethe to see the story through. This was a big ask but Thuli accepted it with great compassion and she did a great job with the remaining scenes. We are grateful to Thuli Thabethe for her support and together we were able to see the story through.”
Lurayi has also received a posthumous nomination at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) for her role in How to Ruin Christmas.
Scandal! goes ahead with Busi Lurayi's character due to debut next week
Thuli Thabethe will take over from deceased actor as Me'shell
Image: Supplied.
