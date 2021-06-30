Curtain falls on villainous Boniswa as Lusanda Mbane exits Scandal!
'I knew my character would be a five-year journey'
Actress Lusanda Mbane is leaving Scandal! after five years of wreaking havoc on the popular daily drama as the villainous Boniswa Langa.
Sowetan has exclusively confirmed with the show and Mbane that she will depart the role that made her a household name with a bang later this year...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.