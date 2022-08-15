Uzalo still leads the pack in terms of TV viewership numbers in SA

SABC soapie Uzalo remains the TV show with the highest viewership in the country.
According to the latest figures of Television Audience Measurement (TAM) by Broadcasting Research Council of SA (BRCSA), Uzalo leads with 5.9-million viewership. In June, Uzalo was on 6.1-million viewership and in July it dropped some numbers.
On the SABC side, Uzalo is followed closely by Generations: The Legacy with 4.7-million, Skeem Saam 4.5-million, Zulu news with 2.47-million and Xhosa news 2.472-million. Generations: The Legacy also lost viewers in the month of July. It was previously sitting at 4.9-million viewership. SABC2 show Muvhango is sitting at 1.7-million viewership.
On e.tv, Scandal! is still leading all the productions with 5.3-million, House of Zwide is sitting on 4.9-million viewership followed by Imbewu on 2.7-million. The controversial drama series with sex and nudity, The Black Door, has 2.58-million and Durban Gen is sitting on 2.56-million.
On DStv, Gomora tops the list of all shows that are on pay- per-view with 1.1-million. Gomora is followed by eHostela, which started on July 3 but is already topping shows such as The Queen, Our Perfect Wedding and Idols SA. The drama series in doing well with 913,938, followed by Our Perfect Wedding with 765,938, Idols 743,516 while The Queen is sitting on 737,092.
