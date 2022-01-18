Scandal! stands the test of time as 4,000th episode flighted

Multi-award-winning e.tv daily drama Scandal! will on Tuesday night mark a milestone as it flights its 4,000th episode.

Premiered in January 2005, Scandal! still holds its position as one of the most-watched daily dramas in SA, averaging 5m viewers per night. According to the show’s producers, its strength lies in its consistent ability to challenge conventions, unearth talent and tell compelling stories.

Head writer for the production, Grace Mahlaba, said: “Ochre, the production company, is super proud of the team of brilliant professionals who have sweated blood and tears to bring 4,000 top quality episodes to South African audiences and discovering extraordinary new talents along the way.