Actor says the role is a dream come true
Meet Scandal!'s first deaf actor, Mxolisi Nodom
Mxolisi Nodom is taking up space and paving the way for deaf actors on local television with his historic casting on Scandal!
The 19-year-old performer has made his acting debut on the e.tv daily drama with the character Thando – who is an accurate representation of the deaf community...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.