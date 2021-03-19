Entertainment

Actor says the role is a dream come true

Meet Scandal!'s first deaf actor, Mxolisi Nodom

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 19 March 2021 - 09:25

Mxolisi Nodom is taking up space and paving the way for deaf actors on local television with his historic casting on Scandal!

The 19-year-old performer has made his acting debut on the e.tv daily drama with the character Thando – who is an accurate representation of the deaf community...

