×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Entertainment

IN PICS | Metro FM Music Awards 2024 unveil nominees

By Sowetan Reporter - 28 March 2024 - 20:27
DJ Sabby and Khutso Theledi were the hosts of the night at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees announcement at The Forum Campus in Johannesburg. The renowned awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in April 27 in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
DJ Sabby and Khutso Theledi were the hosts of the night at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees announcement at The Forum Campus in Johannesburg. The renowned awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in April 27 in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Artists, music lovers, media colleagues and honoured guests got together for the unveiling of the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees on Wednesday evening in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The nominations feature music singles and albums released between 28 February 2023 and 28 February 2024. 

With this year's theme being Black to The Future, the award ceremony is set to take place at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga on Freedom Day, April 27. 

Here are some of the stars who attended the event.

Heavy-K at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees announcement at The Forum Campus in Johannesburg.
Heavy-K at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees announcement at The Forum Campus in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Hellen Motsuki at the Metro FM Music Awards Nominee Announcement at The Forum The Campus in Bryanston in Johannesburg.
Hellen Motsuki at the Metro FM Music Awards Nominee Announcement at The Forum The Campus in Bryanston in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Mamello Makha at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees announcement at The Forum Campus in Johannesburg.
Mamello Makha at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees announcement at The Forum Campus in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Khutso Theledi at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees announcement at The Forum Campus in Johannesburg.
Khutso Theledi at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees announcement at The Forum Campus in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Radio presenter Luthando 'Lootlove' Sosha at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees announcement at The Forum Campus in Johannesburg. The renowned awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 27 in Mbombela. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Radio presenter Luthando 'Lootlove' Sosha at the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees announcement at The Forum Campus in Johannesburg. The renowned awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on April 27 in Mbombela. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Skye Wanda at the Metro FM Music Awards Nominee Announcement at The Forum The Campus in Bryanston in Johannesburg.
Skye Wanda at the Metro FM Music Awards Nominee Announcement at The Forum The Campus in Bryanston in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Ishmael Morabe at the Metro FM Music Awards Nominee Announcement at The Forum The Campus in Bryanston in Johannesburg.
Ishmael Morabe at the Metro FM Music Awards Nominee Announcement at The Forum The Campus in Bryanston in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Fistaz Mixwell at the Metro FM Music Awards Nominee Announcement at The Forum The Campus in Bryanston in Johannesburg.
Fistaz Mixwell at the Metro FM Music Awards Nominee Announcement at The Forum The Campus in Bryanston in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Bongeziwe Mabandla during the Metro FM Music Awards Nominee Announcement at The Forum The Campus in Bryanston in Johannesburg.
Bongeziwe Mabandla during the Metro FM Music Awards Nominee Announcement at The Forum The Campus in Bryanston in Johannesburg.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack