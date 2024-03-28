IN PICS | Metro FM Music Awards 2024 unveil nominees

Artists, music lovers, media colleagues and honoured guests got together for the unveiling of the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 nominees on Wednesday evening in Bryanston, Johannesburg.

The nominations feature music singles and albums released between 28 February 2023 and 28 February 2024.

With this year's theme being Black to The Future, the award ceremony is set to take place at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga on Freedom Day, April 27.

Here are some of the stars who attended the event.