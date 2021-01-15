Entertainment

Star had taken break to focus on business behind the scenes

Nolwazi thrilled to be back on TV

15 January 2021 - 09:21

TV actor and casting director Nolwazi Ngubeni (née Shange) has just made the best comeback to acting with a powerful lead role in the hard-hitting drama series Mzali Wami on Mzansi Magic.

Mzali Wami has shaken Mzansi to the core with its intriguing storyline of child abduction. Ngubeni, who portrays the role of the mastermind Sibongile Dlomo, speaks about her new role, balancing the demanding career with being a mother and her career in general...

