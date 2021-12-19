Mandla N reflects on 21 years of telling stories that matter & making his voice heard

When you reach the age of 21 you are given a key to signify a coming of age and a new chapter you need to open with that key.

It's this symbolism that can easily be equated to award-winning director and founder of Black Brain Pictures Mandla Ncgongwane's passion for storytelling.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mandla N said what has sustained him during his 21 years in the industry is his passion for storytelling.

“As cliché as it may sound, I love what I do and I'm really passionate about what I do. I think if passion is the cornerstone of why you are doing it, then it would definitely last because if I’m not creating content, or directing I don’t know what to do with myself when I wake up.”

As someone who grew up 'ekasi' Mandla N prides himself in producing content that is relatable to people in Mzansi. He said he is always plugged in with what's happening in the world.

“I'm always keeping my ear on the ground. What are people telling, what are the stories that are out there, what's happening globally, what is China doing when it comes to content, what is South Korea, what is India doing? So I'm always doing research so I can always stay above the curve and constantly make content that will relate to people.”

Mandla N's Black Brain Pictures is responsible for productions like City Sesla, AboMzala, Thandeka's Diary, Lock Down, Diep City and many others.