Hot breakout stars to watch in pop culture next year

Emmanuel Tjiya, Patience Bambalele, Masego Seemela and Thango Ntwasa pick the hot, new, young and talented breakout acts to watch in pop culture next year.

Siobhan “Sio” King

The sultry and ethereal voice of Siobhan “Sio” King has been a favourite for many lovers of her sound, which travels through hip hop, soul, house and electronic music.

The young star has catapulted herself into stardom with a career built on an authentic identity and a love for storytelling. Something she has done not only through lyricism but also fashion.

Other than being one of Thebe Magugu’s muses in his recent collection for autumn/winter 2021 featuring all-women gangs with pangas, Sio slayed in multiple fashion shoots including Dolce & Gabanna.

Barely a face to forget, Sio has also transcended her fame to TikTok where she went viral for a video on her multiracial upbringing. A topic she often tackles on the platform.

A lover of Seoul Korea, Sio has also amassed a South Korean following in her ability to infuse the contemporary take on Africanism and the Asian country’s pop culture and fandom.