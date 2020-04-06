Scandal! actor Given Stuurman and girlfriend welcome a baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Scandal! actor Given Stuurman after he and his girlfriend welcomed their first child into the world on Sunday evening.

The baby girl was born at Netcare Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg.

Given, who plays the well-known character of Kgosi on the popular soapie, took to Instagram and shared a snap of himself holding his little princess.

“So, at 5.55pm today, God blessed me with a healthy, beautiful baby girl. My life will never be the same. Eternally grateful.”