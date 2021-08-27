Nompumelelo Vilakazi beats odds and bullying to become a TV superstar

Former assistant teacher brings raw emotions as Sne on DiepCity

Nompumelelo Vilakazi’s life shifted overnight from an assistant educator earning monthly wages of R3,500 to being thrown into a spotlight as Sne in DiepCity.



A year ago, the 23-year-old actor was an assistant teacher for grade 10, 11 and 12 learners at Ntathakusa Secondary School, in Winterton, KwaZulu-Natal. ..