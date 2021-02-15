Director Mandla N credits victory on working with a black cast and crew
eHostela topples The Queen as DStv’s second most-watched show
The second season of eHostela has toppled The Queen as pay broadcaster DStv’s second most-watched show, with the TV drama’s creative director Mandla N crediting the victory on working with a black cast and crew.
According to the January data by the Broadcast Research Council of SA, the show that returned last month drew an impressive rating of 1.76-million viewers on January 10. This means it pushed down to the third spot Connie and Shona Ferguson’s daily drama The Queen (1.66 million viewers)...
