Openly gay thespian stuns in meaty role as hitman in eHostela
Khaya sheds GC typecast for mean thug role
Former Uzalo star Khaya Dladla has proven that he’s capable of more than just playing flamboyant and sassy characters after becoming typecast for years, thanks to his portrayal of GC on the SABC1 soapie.
On Sunday night the 30-year-old openly gay actor broke free and took the first step of his professional rebranding with his debut as serial criminal and hitman Nxebalendoda on season 2 of eHostela...
