Filming Loving Thokoza in just 9 days was 'intense and fun'

Post production began immediately and it was another challenge for Mandla N as they were restricted from moving under lockdown - but he found creative virtual ways to get the job done. "I've been editing remotely, communicating with Zoom and Teams, so making sure all the post team are aligned to the vision and the type of story we were trying to tell has been harder than usual," he says.

"So this movie reflects the type of story we were telling, with hurdles after hurdles, but where we came out as victors at the end."

Set in 1994 - two months before the country's first democratic elections - the film follows English teacher Charlotte Grootboom (Mlotshwa), who has just graduated. Charlotte's dream is to work for Afrikaans and Model C schools; but her plans are upset when she instead gets hired at a township school. An unlikely romance with ex-MK comrade Moscow (Mabaso) is also budding for Charlotte.

Mandla N points out that he heavily based the character on freedom fighter Charlotte Maxeke - the first black woman to obtain a university degree in SA. The drama promises a raw performance from Mlotshwa, who usually plays glamorous roles. Her physical transformation sees her sporting a voluminous Afro and wide-brimmed reading glasses.

Mlotshwa's research included speaking to her makeup artist mother Bongi - who is a multiple Safta winner for her work onThe River and Generations - about how it was like to be a woman in SA around that time.

She also read on powerful women from that era such as Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Adelaide Tambo. "This role required me to place myself in 1994 and reimagine what that flood of uncertainty and hopefulness must have been like.

"My process as an artist is to make the audience see the very different faces of me. I loved this role because it did exactly that. It showed me embodying the women and mothers of this nation in their full glory. It was real and that's what attracted me - a raw, hearty and real embodiment."