Filming Loving Thokoza in just 9 days was 'intense and fun'

Mandla N says he didn't write the character with Mlotshwa in mind - but that all changed after one phone conversation.

"Her story with Black Coffee had just broken, so she had just gone through something really heavy," Mandla N recounts. "It was a dark time in her life and just having a conversation with her, I saw where she was at mentally and it had similarities with the character I was creating.

"She's also got this face where you can take her anywhere. We've removed her from everything she's played before and we've taken the glamour away.

"You see her vulnerability and you see her struggles and a part of her bleeds out through the character."

Similarly, it was important for Mandla N to showcase Mabaso, who is well-known as gangster Suffocate in Rhythm City, in a different light.

This marks the first time that Mabaso plays in the Xhosa language.

Mabaso has starred in many blockbusters such as Meokgo and the Stick Fighter, Five Fingersfor Marseilles, Hotel Rwanda, Catch a Fire and Blood Diamond. The go-to leading man for many casting directors says it's hard to believe that he once went for seven years without landing an acting gig. Mabaso is also a two-time Safta winner.

While he says playing an ex-MK comrade with shady dealings was easy for him, Mabaso admits that there was one scene that was difficult to film in Loving Thokoza. "It was a scene where our vehicle is stopped by two white policemen. They continue to insult us as black people and belittle us," Mabaso says. "That scene triggered emotional memories of the past during those years. As difficult as it was, I think I executed it though."

The film reunited Mandla N with Dhlamini, having worked together back in the day in one of his earlier productions City Ses'la.

Dhlamini plays a failed journalist struggling to forgive himself after being used as a "weapon of war during apartheid - writing propaganda".

The role offered him a much-needed breath of fresh air after his Safta-winning portrayal of ruthless businessman Banzi Motaung in telenovela Isithembiso.

"The role is of an intelligent black drunkard. It was challenging but I won because my director Mandla N guided me, until it set properly. I enjoyed playing it," Dhlamini says.

"Finding mannerisms and the walk for the character was challenging. It was nine days of magic. We had fun and even had a rainy day that was not part of the shoot, but our director changed the script to suit the conditions."