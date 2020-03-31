Lockdown moves The Housekeepers out of scheduled slot

Mzansi Magic seems to have abandoned plans to air the second season of Thando Thabethe’s hit TV drama series The Housekeepers next week.

Season two of the much-anticipated Mzansi Magic show was scheduled to start airing on Monday April 6 at 8pm.

The promo video clip teasing the new season of the show with a star-studded cast of Connie Chuime, Linda Sokhulu and Masasa Mbangeni has even been airing on the channel throughout the month.

But without warning the channel has abruptly changed its schedule and announced that season five of prison drama Lockdown will air in the time slot instead.