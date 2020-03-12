Entertainment

Prince Kaybee cancels Turkey gig amid coronavirus outbreak

By Masego Seemela - 12 March 2020 - 12:19
Prince Kaybee cancels a scheduled gig in Turkey due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

With the worldwide increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus, music producer and house DJ Prince Kaybee had no choice but to cancel a gig in Turkey this week.

On social media, Kaybee said: “(The) show is cancelled.”

See you guys soon #Turkey

Kaybee's decision comes after the virus was declared a pandemic on Wednesday by the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

“Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on the organisation's social media platforms.

Not only did Kaybee cancel his performance in Turkey, but he's been taking precautions by wearing a black “leather-like” mask when travelling.

✈️

The DJ is not the only celeb taking the virus seriously. Actor Siv Ngesi also weighed in on the topic.

He urged South Africans to take the outbreak seriously now that it has been declared a pandemic.

“We make jokes, but our country is in such trouble! We are so f**ked! But those who put us here are walking around free.”

Musician Busiswa, on the other hand, was amused there was a whole amapiano song about the virus.

“We have a Corona dance. It has an Amapiano soundtrack ... and we're getting together in large crowds and small spaces [clubs] to do it while screaming 'corrronaaaa'. SA is special guys. Hhaybo South Aah!”

WATCH | Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
X