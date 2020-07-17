Amapiano headed for global domination
From the townships of SA to the world, Amapiano is headed for global domination one TikTok video at a time.
According to latest data by the world's leading short-form mobile video platform, South Africans are not the only ones that can't get enough of 'Yanos - but the world is also starting to listen. This week #Amapiano exploded to over 73-million views on TikTok.
Musicians such as DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, DJ Sumbody and Moonchild Sanelly have reaped the most rewards with new trendy releases that have reached wide and varied audience.
Since DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small debuted Phoyisa last December, it went viral and peaked at 12.9-million views.
The duo's other collaborations Lorch, Emcimbini, Love You Tonight, Nana Thula and Indaba Kabani have also gained big traction.
"When a song trends on TikTok, there is a direct correlation with the song doing well on other streaming charts on other platforms," explains Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok content operations manager for Africa.
"It is safe to say that TikTok is changing the general music industry in Africa, and all over the world."
Amapiano artist Xavier's song I Don't Know is another song that has sparked a viral global phenomenon.
The song has had users create funny memes using the catchy lyric "I don't know if I know but I think I know I don't know".
The #idontknowifiknow challenge is currently enjoying 8.4-million views and counting. Durban-based artist DJ Jashmir recently premiered his Amapiano remix of the iPhone ringtone. Soon after the #AmaiPhone challenge kicked off and has garnered over 6-million views.
"To promote Amapiano specifically, TikTok has a dedicated in-app Amapiano playlist within the sounds page that features new and popular Amapiano music," Sidwaba shares.
"Most recently, we also launched the TikTok Amapiano page on the discover tab which features popular Amapiano music, artists and an interactive in-app game created to challenge TikTok creators to guess the Amapiano song playing."
