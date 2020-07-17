Amapiano headed for global domination

From the townships of SA to the world, Amapiano is headed for global domination one TikTok video at a time.

According to latest data by the world's leading short-form mobile video platform, South Africans are not the only ones that can't get enough of 'Yanos - but the world is also starting to listen. This week #Amapiano exploded to over 73-million views on TikTok.

Musicians such as DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, DJ Sumbody and Moonchild Sanelly have reaped the most rewards with new trendy releases that have reached wide and varied audience.

Since DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small debuted Phoyisa last December, it went viral and peaked at 12.9-million views.

The duo's other collaborations Lorch, Emcimbini, Love You Tonight, Nana Thula and Indaba Kabani have also gained big traction.