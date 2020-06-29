'Taking 'yano to the world'- Zimbabwean amapiano star Sha Sha wins a BET

Zimbabwean songstress Sha Sha is the toast of Southern Africa on Monday after she walked away with the Viewers Choice Best New International Act at the prestigious 2020 BET awards.

The songstress signed to DJ Maphorisa's Blaqboy record label in 2018, and has featured on several hits with Maphorisa and DJ Kabza de Small.

She beat out Rema from Nigeria, Celeste and Young T & Bugsey from the UK, and Hatik and Sracy from France. The award is decided by fans.

The award was presented by Mzansi's own Nomzamo Mbatha.

Accepting the award, Sha Sha thanked her fans for their support and dedicated the award to those who had always stood by her.