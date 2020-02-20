Pic of The Day

Lady Zamar on being ‘replaced by Sha Sha’: Why can’t women be great on their own?

By Masego Seemela - 20 February 2020 - 09:40
Lady Zamar believes there is enough space in the world for everyone to co-exist, even musicians.
Image: Via Lady Zamar's Instagram

Lady Zamar has come out guns blazing after a social media user said she had been “replaced” by hit amapiano vocalist Sha Sha.

Lady Zamar clapped back at the user after he said she was being replaced just like she had replaced Bucie when she first entered the music scene.

Known for many hit house songs, Lady Zamar set the record straight, saying there was enough space for everyone in SA to coexist and do their thing.  

“Let me help you do the math. There are over 50 million people living in SA and six billion people in the world ... There is enough for everyone. There is space for everyone.

Lady Zamar advised SA and the user to let female artists be, as they all had their own identities and should not be compared.

“Leave the ladies to be who they are ... My goodness, I’m exhausted ... So on behalf of every female artist from back then to now and those who are yet to come ... We have our own identities. If you like any one artist's music over the other, do that. Enjoy that."

Zamar said when it came to men, people didn't drag or compare as much, so she was surprised they did it with women.

