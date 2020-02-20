Lady Zamar on being ‘replaced by Sha Sha’: Why can’t women be great on their own?
Lady Zamar has come out guns blazing after a social media user said she had been “replaced” by hit amapiano vocalist Sha Sha.
Lady Zamar clapped back at the user after he said she was being replaced just like she had replaced Bucie when she first entered the music scene.
Known for many hit house songs, Lady Zamar set the record straight, saying there was enough space for everyone in SA to coexist and do their thing.
“Let me help you do the math. There are over 50 million people living in SA and six billion people in the world ... There is enough for everyone. There is space for everyone.
Let me help u do the math.. there are over 50Million people living in South Africa and 6 Billion people in the world.. THERE IS ENOUGH FOR EVERYONE. There is space for everyone https://t.co/BfUgcWLtDX— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 18, 2020
What must women do to just be great on her own? Why must there always be someone she is being compared to? Someone else she is being liked to? Why can’t you see that WE ARE ALL IN OUR OWN LANES.. From the greatest Brenda that you also drag into these unnecessary comparisons https://t.co/BfUgcWLtDX— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 18, 2020
Y’all act like these women died.. like some wierd rule suggests to let one reign another must die.. These unrealistic comparisons are evil and completely unjust.. and I’m fed up. https://t.co/BfUgcWLtDX— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 18, 2020
I’d leave them hey.. but then who educates if we as artists constantly ignore these stereotypes and biases that are enforced on us and we pretend to look the other way when this stuff affects us all differently? .. We become no better than ignorant people https://t.co/f5x33Z3fYd— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 18, 2020
Lady Zamar advised SA and the user to let female artists be, as they all had their own identities and should not be compared.
“Leave the ladies to be who they are ... My goodness, I’m exhausted ... So on behalf of every female artist from back then to now and those who are yet to come ... We have our own identities. If you like any one artist's music over the other, do that. Enjoy that."
Leave the ladies to be who they are.. My goodness I’m exhausted.. So on behalf of every female artist from back then to now and those who are yet to come.. WE HAVE OUR OWN IDENTITIES.. If you like any one artists music over the other, do that. Enjoy that.. https://t.co/BfUgcWLtDX— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 18, 2020
Y’all have disrespected Bucie for so long, constantly comparing her to EVERY SINGLE WOMAN WHO WNTERES THE DANCE/ HOUSE GENRE.. you’re so small minded that you actually think she can be compared.. You’re the unfortunate person who’s irritated me to a response https://t.co/BfUgcWLtDX— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 18, 2020
Zamar said when it came to men, people didn't drag or compare as much, so she was surprised they did it with women.
Cassper, AKA, KO, Kwesta, KidX, Maphorisa, Kabza, Black Coffee,Prince KayBee, Kent,, my goodness the list is endless,, they can all coexist, each in their own way, in the same genres they can all be great but Bucie, Shek, Simmy, Mpumi, Nadia, Gigi, Sha Sha Nooooo we just can’t https://t.co/BfUgcWLtDX— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 18, 2020
You guys do not have any respect for women in the music/entertainment industry.. like we are not seen or even taken seriously.. my goodness the disrespect is disgusting.. It’s like one woman at a time vibes with you all.. What must happen? https://t.co/BfUgcWLtDX— Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) February 18, 2020
