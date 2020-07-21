RECIPE: Pasta idea to thrill you

Lockdown with no booze is upon us once again, for those who need something to keep them busy. You can try this easy recipe from Chef Afzal Mahomed from Capsicum Culinary Studio.

Coconut and Coriander Chicken Pasta

(Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1kg chicken fillets

8 cloves of fresh garlic

2 tsp. fresh ginger

2 sprigs fresh thyme

6 whole red chillies

½ stem lemon grass

2 tbsp. chives

1 tin coconut cream (coconut milk not preferred)

4tbsp coconut oil

8 tagliatelle nests

1 whole lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Boil the tagliatelle nests in enough salted water, add olive oil to stop pasta from sticking. Once strained toss with additional olive oil and reserve. Ensure the pasta is al dente

Cut the chicken fillets into cubes - run under water and allow to adequately drain.

Finely chop the garlic, ginger, chillies, lemon grass and thyme.

Zest the lemon and squeeze out juice, reserve for later use.

Finely chop chives and reserve for finishing the dish.

Heat the oil in a wide based pot, a notch of butter can be added for extra flavour.

Add the garlic, ginger, chillies, lemon grass and thyme and allow flavours to infuse into oil 5-8 min.

Add chicken cubes and allow to fry for around eight minutes (or until cooked through).

Add lemon zest, salt and course black pepper to taste.

Add lemon juice to pan, this should also allow for deglazing of the pan. Cook for 5min.

Add coconut cream into pan and allow to come to a simmer, adjust to desired consistency using residual water from can.

Toss the pre boiled pasta into sauce and bring to temperature.

Serve straight away topping off with chopped chives.