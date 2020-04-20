Late Thami Shobede saluted by Idols friend Lungisa

Lungisa Xhamela yesterday remembered his late friend Thami Shobede on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

Xhamela and Shobede got to know each other after being contestants on reality music competition Idols SA - although they were not on the same season.

Shobede died last September just a month before Xhamela dropped his debut album My Heart to Your Soul.

"He was a brother to me. We had a lot in common and I had much respect for him. On this day I salute and celebrate his life, we all remember you and you will always be in my heart," Xhamela said.

Xhamela, 29, continues to shake off the Idols SA tagline with the release of his new amapiano song Yiza Sambe.

"Idols is a huge platform and I am eternally grateful for the opportunity of being on that stage," Xhamela said.

"As time went by, I found my true potential and with the aid of Gallo [record company], I was able to shed the Idols tag and become a stand-alone artist."