Late Thami Shobede saluted by Idols friend Lungisa
Lungisa Xhamela yesterday remembered his late friend Thami Shobede on what would have been his 32nd birthday.
Xhamela and Shobede got to know each other after being contestants on reality music competition Idols SA - although they were not on the same season.
Shobede died last September just a month before Xhamela dropped his debut album My Heart to Your Soul.
"He was a brother to me. We had a lot in common and I had much respect for him. On this day I salute and celebrate his life, we all remember you and you will always be in my heart," Xhamela said.
Xhamela, 29, continues to shake off the Idols SA tagline with the release of his new amapiano song Yiza Sambe.
"Idols is a huge platform and I am eternally grateful for the opportunity of being on that stage," Xhamela said.
"As time went by, I found my true potential and with the aid of Gallo [record company], I was able to shed the Idols tag and become a stand-alone artist."
On the song he features Mr Luu, MSK and Manu WorldStar.
"It's a groovy house jam that takes you on an imaginary love trip. The beat has influences of amapiano, but keeps the melodic soulfulness that my music generally has," Xhamela explained.
"I believe the single will get the love it deserves regardless of the national lockdown. Music transcends through any barriers and is always relevant."
Xhamela has been keeping in touch with his fans through social media during the lockdown.
Top 5 tunes to bake/cook to
Ndim Lo off Iphupha Labantu album by Nathi Mankayi
Toro Ka Mmino off Toro Ka Mmino album by TS
My Heart is Yours off Never Lost album by Thami
Kwakumnandi off Kwakumnandi album by Wandile Mbambeni
Innocent off This Is Me by Paxton
