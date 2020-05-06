Market Theatre Foundation CEO Ismail Mahomed resigns

The CEO of the Market Theatre Foundation Ismail Mahomed has resigned.

Mahomed, who joined the 43-year-old theatre institution in August 2016, is serving a notice until June 30. The outgoing CEO joined the Market Theatre following an eight-year stint as the National Arts Festival artistic director.

Mohamed said about his departure: “With the support of the council, colleagues and stakeholders who remained focused to our core objective of serving our artists and audiences, we were able to achieve several more milestones at the Market Theatre Foundation. I want to thank the many partners and stakeholders whom I have had the privilege to work with so that we could collectively build on the legacy of the founding fathers of the Market Theatre Foundation.”