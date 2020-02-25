Lira ready to rock the Bassline Live Series

Award-winning singer Lira is making a return to South Africa and looks set to turn heads as she kicks off the first Bassline Live Series of the year next month at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg.

As a constant fixture in the United States, Lira has been working with a number of producers and musicians in creating a sound mixing the West and southern African countries. Lira, who spoke to Sowetan from the US, last performed in SA in July.

Since its conception in 1994 and year-long hiatus in 2003, The Bassline Live Series has hosted local and international acts, ranging from hip-hop to jazz.

"It's a lovely venue, lovely location and it's a nice to-do," says Lira, who shares that she is excited in seeing the local audience at the event.

"I've recorded tons of things there and it's one of those venues that are like a staple venue. It attracts a lovely crowd," says the singer.