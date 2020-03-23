Selaelo Selota celebrates 20 years in the music industry

Selaelo Selota's music sounds like home.

With enchanting musical compositions such as Seshego and Trrr...Phaaa, it's hard not to think of the warmth of the north and visiting your grandmother and relaxing with her under a marula tree.

The legendary musician has lived an interesting life. From selling apples in trains, working in a gold mine and being an usher at the Market Theatre in central Joburg, Selota has always been destined for eminence in the music industry.

It is no wonder that he is now celebrating 20 successful years as one of SA's leading jazz musicians.

"The first song I ever composed was Seshego. I was on a train going to Polokwane after discovering that Seshego [a township in Polokwane] is where my father comes from.

"I picked up my acoustic guitar and this melody came into my head and I just started playing it," he chuckles.

That was in 1988. Seshego was only officially released 12 years later when he released his first album called Painted Faces. Selota says although he didn't meet his father on that trip; the rough version of that song convinced his uncle that music was his calling.