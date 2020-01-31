Biopic tells Poppie's tale of hardship and courage

Clementine Mosimane's upbringing also involved women who shared Poppie's qualities - feisty and defiant characters who didn't brook nonsense from anyone, particularly from white people, including policemen. Her maternal grandmother, Sally Tema (nee September) was an Afrikaans-speaking Xhosa woman who was born in the Western Cape.

"She was also a domestic worker and she's said to have hit a policeman during the riots of 1976," she recalls.

The Afrikaans background explains why Clementine is remarkably proficient in the language, an asset that impressed film producers during auditions.

"I had to search deep inside me to get into this character and understand her fully so that I could portray her to the best of my ability. This is a woman who is found in every black community, someone who keeps the home fires burning despite her extra responsibilities as a domestic worker who works long hours with little pay and raises other people's children - not to mention demanding household chores like cleaning, washing, ironing and cooking."

She describes Poppie as a woman with love, faith and hope for a better future despite her challenges.

Educated at the prestigious Stofberg mission boarding school in the Free State, Clementine's late mother was never employed as a domestic worker but throughout her life she was exposed to similar unfair working conditions that included the disrespect and abuse of women by their male counterparts - black or white.

Sophie Tema is the doyenne of female journalists and one of the unsung heroes of the June 16 1976 uprisings. Women contemporaries she had, but one can't think of anyone older or more experienced in her craft. Tema started her journalistic journey as switchboard operator at Elethu Mirror, a Johannesburg-based newspaper edited by Humphrey Tyler. When he transferred to The World newspaper as editorial director the late scribe went with her.

As a reporter, Tema was assigned by its editor, the late Percy Qoboza, to cover the uprisings. She had been invited to attend the clandestine meeting organised by students on the eve of the uprisings, which explains the clarity and insightfulness of her articles on the tragic events.

On the morning before the march she addressed students and urged them not to provoke the police as this was supposed to be a peaceful and orderly march. After unprovoked police shootings disrupted the march, she drove the fatally wounded youngster, Hector Pieterson to Phomolong Clinic.

Incidentally, the June 16 uprisings are a crucial chapter in the Poppie Nongena story and the movie reflects this tragic episode in our sad history with haunting images.

Did Clementine's parents have any particular preferences regarding her career path during her childhood?

"They were liberal people, not the type who would impose their expectations on their children. I wanted to become a doctor and they were happy with that."

She was involved in school dramas - the sketches.